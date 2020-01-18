CLOSE
Wendy Williams Apologizes For Joaquin Phoenix Comment

Wendy Williams has found herself in hot water for comments made on-air about people who are dealing with cleft lips and palates. The daytime talk show host ran afoul of some parents and activists after recent comments she made regarding a scar on actor Joaquin Phoenix’s lip.

While talking about The Golden Globes ….the comment was “When he shaves off his mustache, he’s got a hairline fracture,” Williams said. “He’s got one of those, what do you call it, cleft lip, cleft palate.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, both a cleft lip and a cleft palate “are birth defects that occur when a baby’s lip or mouth do not form properly during pregnancy. Together, these birth defects commonly are called ‘orofacial clefts.

Canadian football player Adam Bighill was one of several people who criticized Williams on social media and repeatedly called for Williams to apologize.

