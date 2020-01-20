CLOSE
Joker Returns To Theaters For One Week

In case you haven’t seen it or wanted to see it again, Joker is back on the big screen after scoring 11 Oscar nominations. Warner Brothers released it to 750 theaters this weekend so those who missed it can see it can see what all the hype is about. It’s the first R-rated movie to rake in one-billion dollars. Joaquin Phoenix has already won a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award this year for his role as Joker. We’ll see if he takes home the Oscar on February 9th.

