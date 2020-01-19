The Neptunes Inducted Into Songwriters Hall Of Fame

The Neptunes will officially be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame this year. The 2020 inductees were announced Thursday on CBS This Morning. In addition to Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, Mariah Carey, the Isley Brothers and a few others will also receive the prestigious honor. Outkast, who received a nomination, didn’t make the cut. The news comes after Hugo noted that the Neptunes were back in effect and working with artists such as Jay-Z and Lil Nas X. The Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set for June 11th.

(Source-The Hollywood Reporter)

