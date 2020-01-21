CLOSE
Beyonce Inks Publishing Deal With Sony, ATV

Beyonce is expanding her “beyhive.”  According to Variety, Knowles has reportedly signed an exclusive publishing deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing, however, no further details of the agreement have been released.  The superstar singer and her husband Jay-Z have a long history of working with Jon Platt, who became the chairman and CEO of Sony Music in 2019.  Hov has previously described Platt as his “brother” designated him as “the Obama of the music industry” when the publishing executive was the honoree at the annual City of Hope Spirit of Life dinner in October 2018.

Beyonce Inks Publishing Deal With Sony, ATV  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

