TODAY IS-NATIONAL HUGGING DAY

via NationalDayCalendar:

We all need a hug every now and then and today is National Hugging Day!! Sometimes a hug can go a long way in a person’s day!

Hugging, like cuddling, releases oxytocin. On its own, this hormone provides tremendous health benefits. Not only does it gives us feel-good hormones, but it reduces pain. Receiving a hug helps reduce stress, lowers blood pressure and lowers the risk of heart disease. It also eases anxiety.

TODAY IS-NATIONAL HUGGING DAY

