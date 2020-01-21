CLOSE
Dad Arrested For Jumping In Son’s Wrestling Match!? [VIDEO]

A North Carolina man must has mistaken his son’s high school wrestling tournament for a WWF tag team cage match and thought his son reached out to slap his hand for him to come in and jump on his opponent.

By the way things look on video 54 year old Barry Lee Jones was watching his son’s wrestling match, when his son was taken down by his opponent.  Jones must have not liked the manner in which his son was taken down so he took it upon himself to run onto the wrestling mat and attack his son’s opponent before someone was able to subdue the father.

Barry Lee Jones was arrested and charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct after he was processed at the local county jail, he was released on a  $1,000 secured bond.

Father Attacks High School Student , Wrestling Match

