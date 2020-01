via TheGospelGuru:

Congratz to Kirk Frankklin….He will take part in an all-star line up to remember the late rapper Nipsey Hussle on The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

Kirk will be joined by DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, Roddy Rich and YG.

The 62nd annual ceremony is hosted by Alicia Keys and will air live on January 26th via CBS.

KIRK FRANKLIN AMONG PERFORMERS TAPPED FOR NIPSEY HUSSLE GRAMMY TRIBUTE was originally published on praisecleveland.com