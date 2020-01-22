CLOSE
Beyoncé Emotionally Thanks Fans For Successful IVY PARK Launch

Source: PASCAL GUYOT / Getty

Beyonce took to social media recently to thank her fans for supporting her new line of clothing.

Her Adidas x IVY PARK collection, which launched last Friday was completely sold out just hours after the pre-sale launch.

“I want to say a huge thank you to all of the incredible human beings who stood in those long lines in the snow and rain. All the beautiful people who waited in the waiting room online. All of the friends and family who took the time to film videos and dress up in the unboxing,” began Bey against a photo of her clenching a small gold Adidas logo between her teeth.

Beyonce is preparing to launch a new line of IVY PARK apparel in addition to a brand new sneaker on January 18 according to the new photos she just uploaded to her Instagram page. https://www.instagram.com/p/B52dVNEnt89   In addition, Beyonce is debuting her very first sneaker in collaboration with Kanye West’s favorite shoe brand, Adidas. Beyonce is also front-and-center on the January 2020 cover of ELLE Canada. In an interview where the questions were submitted by fans on social media and email, Bey explains her vision behind the new launch. https://twitter.com/BeyLegion/status/1204014526858964992 ELLE Canada asked, “What are you giving us with your partnership with adidas?, in which Beyonce replied: “My mother instilled in me the idea that creativity starts with taking a leap of faith—telling your fears they are not allowed where you are headed. And I’m proud to do that with adidas. I am excited for you to see the campaign for the first collection of this new partnership. It incorporates my personal style and expands that to include something for everyone. I love experimenting with fashion, mixing high and low, sportswear with couture, even masculine and feminine. This new line is fun and lends itself to creativity, the ultimate power. I focused on designing a unisex collection of footwear and apparel because I saw so many men in IVY PARK.” Beyonce also had jokes! When asked about her Snapchat name she said, “I hate to say it, I hope I don’t sound ridiculous, but I don’t know what my Snapchat is. Sorry to that Snapchat.” Are you hype to get your hands on some new IVY PARK? See more from the collection below!

Beyoncé Emotionally Thanks Fans For Successful IVY PARK Launch  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

