Beyoncé Emotionally Thanks Fans For Successful IVY PARK Launch

Beyonce took to social media recently to thank her fans for supporting her new line of clothing.
Her Adidas x IVY PARK collection, which launched last Friday was completely sold out just hours after the pre-sale launch.
“I want to say a huge thank you to all of the incredible human beings who stood in those long lines in the snow and rain. All the beautiful people who waited in the waiting room online. All of the friends and family who took the time to film videos and dress up in the unboxing,” began Bey against a photo of her clenching a small gold Adidas logo between her teeth.
