Has Planters Killed Off Mr. Peanut?

Planters has made a shocking announcement that has fans in shock and mourning.

The popular snack product has recently mentioned that its mascot, Mr. Peanut, has passed away.

It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104. In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/VFnEFod4Zp — The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020

There is even a buildup to a Big Game commercial that is supposed to eleborate further on his death.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Planters also released a 30-second teaser leading up to its Super Bowl ad. It shows actors Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh with Mr. Peanut on a weird road trip in the Nutmobile. The vehicle swerves to avoid an armadillo, and sends the trio clinging to a tree branch on the side of a cliff. Mr. Peanut lets go and falls to his death as the Nutmobile explodes.

The commercial that will feature his funeral will air later in the game.

