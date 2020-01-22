Has Planters Killed Off Mr. Peanut?

Planters has made a shocking announcement that has fans in shock and mourning.
The popular snack product has recently mentioned that its mascot, Mr. Peanut, has passed away.
There is even a buildup to a Big Game commercial that is supposed to eleborate further on his death.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
Planters also released a 30-second teaser leading up to its Super Bowl ad. It shows actors Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh with Mr. Peanut on a weird road trip in the Nutmobile. The vehicle swerves to avoid an armadillo, and sends the trio clinging to a tree branch on the side of a cliff. Mr. Peanut lets go and falls to his death as the Nutmobile explodes.
The commercial that will feature his funeral will air later in the game.
