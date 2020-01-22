CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Has Planters Killed Off Mr. Peanut?

NHL Kraft Hockeyville USA

Source: Patrick McDermott / Getty

Planters has made a shocking announcement that has fans in shock and mourning.

The popular snack product has recently mentioned that its mascot, Mr. Peanut, has passed away.

There is even a buildup to a Big Game commercial that is supposed to eleborate further on his death.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Planters also released a 30-second teaser leading up to its Super Bowl ad. It shows actors Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh with Mr. Peanut on a weird road trip in the Nutmobile. The vehicle swerves to avoid an armadillo, and sends the trio clinging to a tree branch on the side of a cliff. Mr. Peanut lets go and falls to his death as the Nutmobile explodes.

The commercial that will feature his funeral will air later in the game.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Eugene Gologursky and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Patrick McDermott and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Video Courtesy of Planters, YouTube, and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Proud Daddy Chris Brown Shares Like Father Like Son [PHOTOS]
Chris Brown
5 photos

Videos
Latest
The 9th Annual Shorty Awards - Cocktail Reception
Has Planters Killed Off Mr. Peanut?
 18 mins ago
01.22.20
Rick Ross "Port Of Miami 2" Album Party
Wendy Williams: NeNe Leakes is Leaving ‘RHOA’
 21 hours ago
01.21.20
Billboard&apos;s Women In Music Event
LOCAL NEWS: Alicia Keys is Coming to Cleveland…
 23 hours ago
01.21.20
Sam Sylk and Actress/Comedian Mo'Nique
Showtime Showed Mo’Nique The Coins and Her 1st…
 1 day ago
01.21.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close