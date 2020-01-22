LOCAL NEWS: Lucky’s Market Addresses Rumors Regarding Its Cleveland Location

There have been some been some reports regarding Lucky’s Market across the country, especially when it comes of news of some closings.

Its Cleveland branch had opened back in 2018, and there were concerns that it would close along with other stores.

However, Lucky’s took to social media to address its future, according to WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The store says the Cleveland location is here to stay. The grocery store chain said on Facebook that they will remain open, despite rumors circulating that they would close.

In other words, don’t expect Lucky’s to leave The Land anytime soon.

