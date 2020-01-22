CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Lucky’s Market Addresses Rumors Regarding Its Cleveland Location

Natural Foods Grocer Lucky Market To Close A Majority Of Its Stores

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

There have been some been some reports regarding Lucky’s Market across the country, especially when it comes of news of some closings.

Its Cleveland branch had opened back in 2018, and there were concerns that it would close along with other stores.

However, Lucky’s took to social media to address its future, according to WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The store says the Cleveland location is here to stay.

The grocery store chain said on Facebook that they will remain open, despite rumors circulating that they would close.

In other words, don’t expect Lucky’s to leave The Land anytime soon.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Joe Raedle and Getty Images

Post Courtesy of Facebook and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

Exclusives
