Cheap Journalist Fails to Shame Target Manager Over Toothbrush, Gets Slammed Online Instead

It’s one thing to negotiate a bargain at a store. It’s another to throw a fit when you don’t get the price you want. Case in point, a reporter who wanted to buy a toothbrush at a Massachusetts Target, but a price that suited him.

David Leavitt, a journalist who has written bylines for CBS, AXS, and Yahoo! among others, took to social media to vent his frustrations over not getting the Oral-B electric toothbrush for almost free at that exact store. He was practically livid.

Leavitt posted a photo of said item, which turned out to be a store display that was next to a $0.01 sticker. The man apparently thought it was his lucky day, and attempted to purchase the toothbrush—currently priced at $89.99 on Target’s website—for a penny. The store manager understandably refused.

He even tweeted a photo of the manager, who looked like she didn’t even want to be photographed.

This @target manager Tori is not honoring the price of their items per massachusetts law pic.twitter.com/7IYMjCcutZ — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 17, 2020

Leavitt made the situation even worse by calling authorities.

I just had to call the police because @target Refused to sell me the toothbrush — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 17, 2020

I did not call 911. I called the business number for the police and told them it was not an emergency and they could take their time and explained the situation. — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 17, 2020

He even made this claim regarding what the authorities told him to do regarding Target and that store’s manager.

The police verified @target displayed the price of toothbrush for $0.01 The store manager Tori refused to sell me the toothbrush for displayed price. The police said I need to sue them and that they are making me a verified report take to court @BBBConnection @AskTarget — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 17, 2020

No I can’t believe I had to actually call the police because the manager wouldn’t honor the price. I’m shaking still. The police officer verified the price tag and told me I could take them to court and that she’d be a witness — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 17, 2020

He wasn’t done…

Corporations like @target are not above the law. The police officer told me they’d testify that they saw the price and that the manager wouldn’t sell me the item for the price listed. — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 17, 2020

Yet, the price tag above the toothbrush Leavitt took a picture of, clearly stated “Display” next to “0.01.”

That price was literally for the display. To show it in inventory it needs a bar code. In order to have a bar code it needs a price. Hence one penny. pic.twitter.com/xbyFLR4Bhr — Ignatius J. Reilly (@LevyPants07) January 17, 2020

Many users were asking him why would he even want to buy a product that was already touched by other people’s germs?

Well, this journalist clearly had a response for that.

All you gotta do is sanitize the handle and put a new top on — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 17, 2020

So why was Leavitt so willing to buy a toothbrush thinking it was only $0.01, then throwing a temper-tantrum and being up in arms when it turned out to be almost worth $90.00?

He seemed to have had a good reason, or so he says.

I have not been able to afford to go to a dentist in over three years. So yes I wanted a good toothbrush and was thrilled to see such an amazing prize on an @OralB but @target refused to honor it and now I have to take them to court — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 17, 2020

Could Leavitt actually not be able to afford things, or is he really trying to be cheap. Either way, he is really handing it poorly, and his attempts to shame Target, and especially the manager, has not gone very well on social media. Users have actually turned on him, not her!

congrats on finding a way to make literally everyone on this website hate you — 9 V O L T (@9_volt_) January 18, 2020

The entire world, upon reading this thread, thinking of David Leavitt: pic.twitter.com/htoKdq4EaN — The Opinionated Lab (@OpinionatedLab) January 17, 2020

BREAKING: Journo declares national emergency over Oral-B pic.twitter.com/RSB4W0IZBN — Progres(sive)ing to Insanity (@BrokeHrtLiberal) January 17, 2020

Tori was gonna lose her job if she sold it to you and lose her job if she didn’t. At least you gave her a good public shaming on her way out. Everybody clap for David. — The Red-Headed Libertarian ™ (@TRHLofficial) January 17, 2020

Davids are the Male equivalent of Karen. pic.twitter.com/WLvabRD3PU — Michael (@mcaark) January 17, 2020

So you got money to go to take a Target manager to court because you don't know what a display item is, but not enough money to buy a decent toothbrush or see a dentist? pic.twitter.com/Wj4hotXaxF — Valk @ /fit/pocalypse Now (@einherjarvalk) January 17, 2020

claims he cant afford a dentist for 3 years yet posts about bragging that he got a dentist office to turn off fox news recently. lol pic.twitter.com/BgjkCiglRj — J.James (@trojanboy123) January 18, 2020

You should be embarrassed. Grow up mate. — Mark Gottlieb (@MarkGottliebFOX) January 17, 2020

What an asshole. That’s you David, not @Target. — Dr. John Grohol (@DocJohnG) January 17, 2020

You’re a prize prick. Please take this to court so the judge can force Target to sell a plastic display stand to you for $0.01. Plus your legal fees of $10,000. — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) January 18, 2020

In contrast to the venom towards Leavitt, there has been an outpouring of support towards the manager who has become known as “Target Tori.” There has even been a GoFundMe page created for the woman, who is actually known as Tori Perrotti, to help earn her enough savings to send her on a much-deserved trip.

HUGE UPDATE:

I have made contact with #TargetTori, she has received authorization to release 2 photos to verify that we are in contact. I need a representative from @gofundme to contact me to arrange the transfer of control of the account to Tori. pic.twitter.com/BW8byvUMcW — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) January 18, 2020

That page has ended up raising over $34,000, and “Target Tori” has taken to social media to speak out:

It goes to show that there are times that employee and manager-shaming doesn’t always pan out, but customer-shaming does.

