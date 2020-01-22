CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

SPORTS: Eli Manning to Retire from the NFL After 16 Seasons

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants

Source: Jim McIsaac / Getty

After 16 seasons with both the New York Giants and the NFL, famed quarterback Eli Manning is calling it a day.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

The team tweeted Wednesday afternoon that Manning is announcing his retirement, with a thank you hashtag for the man who brought the Giants two Super Bowl triumphs over the decade dynasty New England Patriots.

ESPN also gave a report on Manning’s retirement.

Would you miss Manning as quarterback?

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Jim McIsaac and Getty Images

Proud Daddy Chris Brown Shares Like Father Like Son [PHOTOS]
Chris Brown
5 photos

Videos
Latest
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Reality Hour:…
 49 mins ago
01.22.20
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants
SPORTS: Eli Manning to Retire from the NFL…
 2 hours ago
01.22.20
Holiday Shopping In Mountain View
Cheap Journalist Fails to Shame Target Manager Over…
 2 hours ago
01.22.20
Lebron james christmas day game
LeBron James Son Got Hit With A Thrown…
 3 hours ago
01.22.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close