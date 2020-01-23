CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Bernie Sanders Showing His Support for CPL Workers

Senator Bernie Sanders in Des Moines

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is showing his love and support for those who put their time in at the Cleveland Public Library.

They are in the middle of negoiating for a new contract, and Sanders tweeted they have a right to one that is “fair.”

An intent to strike has been announced through the union that represents those who work at Cleveland Public Library after a 10-day notice was issued.  This comes after negotiations for a new contract have not gone too well.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

 

According to the union, SEIU District 1199, “months of negotiations with top executives have failed to yield a fair contract that respects the dignity of their work and supports the public services they provide.” The union says library administrators have responded with a proposal to “outsource Cleveland jobs and make it more difficult for front line staff that is already stretched thin to provide valuable services and programs to the community.”

To read more of the story, and Cleveland Public Library’s statement, click here.

 

