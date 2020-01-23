LOCAL NEWS: Bernie Sanders Showing His Support for CPL Workers

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is showing his love and support for those who put their time in at the Cleveland Public Library.

They are in the middle of negoiating for a new contract, and Sanders tweeted they have a right to one that is “fair.”

Public libraries are essential to our communities. The workers who provide these vital services deserve adequate staffing and safe working conditions. I'm proud to stand in solidarity with the members of @seiu1199wvkyoh as they fight for a fair contract. https://t.co/eMAe4VpNN9 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 23, 2020

An intent to strike has been announced through the union that represents those who work at Cleveland Public Library after a 10-day notice was issued. This comes after negotiations for a new contract have not gone too well.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

According to the union, SEIU District 1199, “months of negotiations with top executives have failed to yield a fair contract that respects the dignity of their work and supports the public services they provide.” The union says library administrators have responded with a proposal to “outsource Cleveland jobs and make it more difficult for front line staff that is already stretched thin to provide valuable services and programs to the community.”

To read more of the story, and Cleveland Public Library’s statement, click here.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Mark Wilson and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Anadolu Agency and Getty Images