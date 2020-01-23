LOCAL NEWS: How The Presidents’ Council Supports Local African-American Entrepreneurs

There is a group in the Cleveland area that is willing to help and push African-American entrepreneurs into greater success. That would be The Presidents’ Council.

Erica C. Penick says that her role was a way to help do something about the “opportunity imbalance” she has been seeing in the minority communities for too long.

“Successful businesses and thriving communities are inextricably linked,” said Penick. “The only way we can do that is providing generational wealth. Move the needle on closing the gaps. Not just on wealth disparities, but health, education, incarceration.”

The Excellence in Entrepreneurship program from The Presidents’ Council is meant to “strengthen and grow” local black business owners.

Sandra Madison is among those who are benefiting from that particular program.

“I think it’s important that we give back and help people who are trying to get from A to B,” said Madison.

She happens to be the CEO of Ohio’s Robert P. Madison International, an architect firm (the state’s first Black-owned) responsible for Karamu House, the Jack Casino in Downtown Cleveland, Cleveland Public Library, Cleveland Convention Center, Lakewood High School, and the Center for Innovation In the Arts at Cuyahoga Community College among other projects.

The Council has provided a lot of support by planting over $150,000 to 30 business during the last two years.

