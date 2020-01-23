LOCAL NEWS: Pop-Up Ball Pit Bar For Grown Folks is Coming to Play in Mayfield Heights

There’s a ball pit party that is coming to Play Arcade and Kitchen, located in Mayfield Heights, in Feb. 7 and 8 that is for the grown and sexy only!

It will not only feature a pop-up bar, but there will be “500,000 LED-illuminated balls” set to music.

Tickets are sold in 90-minute time slots and start at $20 plus fees. A cash bar is available for cocktails.

