Eva’s Corner: At What Age Should Parents Kick Their Children Out Of The House? [VIDEO]

Live-in adult kids are circumstantial, right? Sometimes it’s school, sometimes it’s hard times, sometimes it’s finances, and sometimes it could be attachment issues. Whatever the case, Eva wants to know at what age should children stop living with their parents?

