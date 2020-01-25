LOCAL NEWS: Why Does a Barberton High School Basketball Player Sit During the National Anthem?

Usually, when you see an athlete sit during the national anthem, it would be a protest, usually police brutality.

For 17-year-old Barberton High School student D’Lawrence Scott, it is actually the complete opposite: His religion.

Scott says it is against his beliefs, as a Black Hebrew Israelite, to stand for or idolize the American flag. Black Hebrew Israelites adhere to the religious beliefs and practices of both Christianity and Judaism.

His teammates support his decision to sit during the anthem, in which he respects, but the Barberton community have been very negative towards him and his family, particularly online.

Barberton City School officials did not want to talk about Scott’s decision to sit during the anthem, and the community’s reaction.

As for Scott, he will continue to prevail through the rest of the basketball season.

