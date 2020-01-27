CLOSE
The 2020 Grammy Award Winners For The Christian and Gospel Music Categories

Another award show is in the books and the 62nd Grammy Awards did not disappoint.

Here are the winners in the Christian & Gospel Music categories:

GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC

Best Gospel Performance/Song

LOVE THEORY

Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

GOD ONLY KNOWS

for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

LONG LIVE LOVE

Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

BURN THE SHIPS

for KING & COUNTRY

Best Roots Gospel Album

TESTIMONY

Gloria Gaynor

