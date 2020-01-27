via Hallels/

Another award show is in the books and the 62nd Grammy Awards did not disappoint.

Here are the winners in the Christian & Gospel Music categories:

Here’s a rundown of all the Christian and Gospel Music Grammy winners.

GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC

Best Gospel Performance/Song

LOVE THEORY

Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

GOD ONLY KNOWS

for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

LONG LIVE LOVE

Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

BURN THE SHIPS

for KING & COUNTRY

Best Roots Gospel Album

TESTIMONY

Gloria Gaynor

The 2020 Grammy Award Winners For The Christian and Gospel Music Categories was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Posted By Ed Powell Posted 7 hours ago

Also On 93.1 WZAK: