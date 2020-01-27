LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Area Couple Have Their Wedding Day Photo Shoot at Marc’s

Recently when a couple said their “I Do’s,” they also managed to take their post-ceremony photos at a place they first met…the cereal aisle!

That’s what Becky and Marvin Beavers did at Marc’s in Brooklyn, OH. After tying the knot at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, they went back to the store where they saw each other for the first time in 2013, and had Abby Schafer Photography take photos in the same aisle that to the journey they are on now following the ceremony.

Here’s WKYC 3News Cleveland with more on how the newlyweds first met:

The couple says Becky was Marvin’s supervisor and was assigned to train him. Marvin soon asked Becky for her phone number and their relationship has now resulted in marriage.

Schafer tells WKYC that Marc’s customers were excited to see the couple take their pictures inside the store.

See the photos below:

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Ivan Kryvoshei and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Shaw Photography Co. and Getty Images

Post and Third through Tenth Picture Courtesy of Facebook and WKYC 3News Cleveland