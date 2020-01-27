Kobe Bryant was hardworking, he made mistakes and overcame then, and above all, he never believed that his greatest talent was his only purpose. Listen to Jeff Johnson’s rundown below.

Jeff Johnson: 3 Things About Kobe Bryant You Should Remember [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com