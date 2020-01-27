CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Eva’s Corner: Having Difficult Conversations With Your Children [VIDEO]

Someone at Eva’s daughter’s school told her daughter that who she calls her dad isn’t her biological father. The incident came to mind amid news of Kobe Bryant’s passing. He leaves behind a wife and three more daughters. How, as a parent, do you have these type of conversations with your children? Eva Marcille and Rickey Smiley weigh in.

Exclusives
