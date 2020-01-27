Rickey Smiley Morning Show Remembers Kobe Bryant & Sends Love To Kids [VIDEO]

There was a meme going around yesterday that said “returning home safely is such an underrated blessing.” It’s true. Tomorrow is not promised and today is a gift. As we remember the life of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, we encourage you to tell your loved one you them now.

