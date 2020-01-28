via Wkyc/

The city of Cleveland has passed an ordinance to decriminalize the low-level possession of marijuana. The ordinance was approved during Monday’s council meeting.

The ordinance eliminates fines and jail time for possession of up to 200 grams, or just over 7 ounces, of marijuana. While marijuana is still illegal in Ohio, outside of medical reasons, the ordinance would also mean minor misdemeanor convictions would not carry a criminal record.

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland City Council Passes Legislation On Low-Level Marijuana Possession was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Posted By Ed Powell Posted 10 hours ago

