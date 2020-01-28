CLOSE
News You Can’t Use: Strip Clubs For Christians Who Want The Stripper Experience But Want To Stay Close To God [VIDEO]

Believe it or not (NOT!), Special K says there’s a strip club out there for guys who want a strip club experience but want to stay close to the Lord. And in other news, hood statistics say that black women over age 48 named Barbara are 91 percent more likely to make extremely great mac n’ cheese from scratch. Watch the full and funny scoop below!

