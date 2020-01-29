CLOSE
Kirk Franklin Sends Prayers To Kobe Bryant’s Family At Grammys

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

via EEWMagazine/:

WOW! Kirk won 2 Grammys on his 50th birthday last Sunday night and during his acceptance speech, the songwriter and composer acknowledged the passing of 41-year-old NBA icon Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter accident Sunday morning along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Kirk Franklin Sends Prayers To Kobe Bryant’s Family At Grammys  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

