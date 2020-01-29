via EEWMagazine/Stacy Pearson:

If you didn’t know a few months ago Micah Stampley’s Family suffered a tragedy..His 15 year old daughter passed away from a seizure.

At Bishop T.D. Jakes The Potter’s House of Dallas, following the 48-year-old guest songstress’s worship set, Jakes prayed for Stampley, leaving the grieving father sobbing on his knees.

*full story comes from EEW Magazine

Micah Stampley Breaks Down, Falls To His Knees As TD Jakes Prays was originally published on praisecleveland.com