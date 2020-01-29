via EEWMagazine/Stacy Pearson:
If you didn’t know a few months ago Micah Stampley’s Family suffered a tragedy..His 15 year old daughter passed away from a seizure.
At Bishop T.D. Jakes The Potter’s House of Dallas, following the 48-year-old guest songstress’s worship set, Jakes prayed for Stampley, leaving the grieving father sobbing on his knees.
CLICK HERE to read full story
GRIFF Surprises Middle School Students With Free Books [PHOTOS]
4 photos Launch gallery
GRIFF Surprises Middle School Students With Free Books [PHOTOS]
1. GRIFF at Camp Creek Middle SchoolSource:R1 Digital 1 of 4
2. GRIFF at Camp Creek Middle SchoolSource:R1 Digital 2 of 4
3. GRIFF at Camp Creek Middle SchoolSource:R1 Digital 3 of 4
4. GRIFF at Camp Creek Middle SchoolSource:R1 Digital 4 of 4
*full story comes from EEW Magazine
Micah Stampley Breaks Down, Falls To His Knees As TD Jakes Prays was originally published on praisecleveland.com