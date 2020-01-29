Erika Alexander Claps Back David Schwimmer Over “Black Friends” Reboot Idea

David Schwimmer recently gave an interview where he suggested that there should two reboots of his popular 1990’s/2000’s sitcom ‘Friends’ – one with an all-black cast, another with an all-Asian cast.

From Complex:

“Maybe there should be an all-black Friends or an all-Asian Friends,” Schwimmer told The Guardian in an interview, in response to criticism about the show’s all-white cast.

That was nice until social media users tried to remind him that a “Black Friends” had already been done before through Fox’s ‘Living Single.’

‘Living’ debuted in 1993, while ‘Friends’ did not air on NBC until 1994, making the popular “Must-See TV” show a rip-off.

Friends was an all-white reboot of Living Single. https://t.co/zno13ka3se — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) January 28, 2020

Apparently, David Schwimmer has no idea he was on a white reboot of “Living Single” https://t.co/gujITph6PV — michaelharriot (@michaelharriot) January 28, 2020

Could call the Black one something like…"Living Single"….i can almost imagine it, now…. https://t.co/RqvE0HI7LI — Felonious Munk & @TheFreeManPod coming in October (@Felonious_munk) January 28, 2020

“Living Single” was created by Yvette Lee Bowser for Warner Bros & debuted in ‘93. One of the original suggested titles was “Friends.” Asked if he could have any show on TV, NBC’s pres. said “Living Single.” In 1994 Warner Bros debuted a new production on NBC “Friends” — michaelharriot (@michaelharriot) January 28, 2020

Can someone explain to David Schwimmer that Friends WAS an all-white reboot of the all-Black Living Single? https://t.co/A82J5Q3kWo — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) January 28, 2020

Living Single already existed…first. https://t.co/FJDBbe0Zp9 — Louis York (@LouisYorkMusic) January 28, 2020

There was also an interview from Queen Latifah on how ‘Single’ lead to ‘Friends’

David Schwimmer clearly doesn’t know that the “all-black” reboot of Friends that he wants was already done and was called Living Single…which btw inspired Friends pic.twitter.com/uDQz2oxqID — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) January 28, 2020

All of this talk about Schwimmer’s ideas have lead of one of the original stars clapping back in a big way on Twitter:

Erika Alexander, who played Maxine Shaw, an attorney on Living Single, reminded Schwimmer of the show she starred on with Kim Coles, Terrence C. Carson, John Henton and Kim Fields.

Hey ⁦@DavidSchwimmer ⁦@FriendsTV⁩ – r u seriously telling me you’ve never heard of #LivingSingle? We invented the template! Yr welcome bro. ;) David Schwimmer 2 The Guardian: “Maybe there should be an all-black Friends or an all-Asian Friends” https://t.co/r8W1ZHBwoy — Erika Alexander (@EAlexTheGreat) January 28, 2020

By the way, all four seasons of ‘Living Single’ are available on Hulu. ‘Friends,’ meanwhile, is in the middle of switching from Netflix to HBO Max.

