Dylan Roof Has Filed an Appeal On His Death Sentence!

In these very trying times, one tragedy that will forever be etched in out minds is the Charleston Church Massacre. The shooter did receive a death sentence but now he is appealing that conviction.

According to PulseofRadio.com, Dylan Roof, the white supremacist who killed nine African-Americans at the historical Mother of Emmanuel church in South Carolina in 2015, yesterday (January 28th) appealed his federal convictions and death sentence, saying he was mentally ill when he represented himself at his trial.

Roof’s lawyers ask the court to review 20 issues, including errors they say were made by the judge and prosecutors. One of their main arguments is that the judge shouldn’t have allowed Roof to represent himself during the penalty phase of his trial. The attorneys said he’d been diagnosed with “schizophrenia-spectrum disorder, autism, anxiety, and depression.”

