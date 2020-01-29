Guy Torry Reacts To The Death Of Kobe Bryant

National
| 01.29.20
Dismiss

Comedian and Basketball fan Guy Torry is a frequent visitor to the Staples Center to see the Los Angeles Lakers. A big Kobe Bryant fan, he’s one of the many people all over the world affected by the sudden passing of the legend.

Torry talks about his reaction to the death of Bryant and how Lakers fans in LA are coping with the tragedy on The Morning Goods With Madelyne Woods.

See More

Mamba, Out: Remembering Kobe Bryant’s Poignant Last NBA Game

Kanye West Honors Kobe Bryant At Midnight Sunday Service Alongside Kirk Franklin

Why Kobe Bryant Traveled By Helicopter

RIP: Kobe Bryant & Gianna Maria Onore Bryant

16 photos Launch gallery

RIP: Kobe Bryant & Gianna Maria Onore Bryant

Continue reading RIP: Kobe Bryant & Gianna Maria Onore Bryant

RIP: Kobe Bryant & Gianna Maria Onore Bryant

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant were inseparable. We know this because she was always by his side, on and off the court. And whether he would win or lose a game, his daughter was in his arms during the press conference. He always had his family right beside him. They died together. The tragedy is unfathomable. The world is in a state of shock as details emerge about the fatal crash that took the life of five people. An outpour of condolences have flooded social media. At 13-years-old Gianna showed great promise in her basketball career. She played basketball for the Los Angeles Lady Mamba team and had her hopes set on playing for UConn. Kobe Bryant meant so much to so many people. His untimely death is devastating, but add on the death of his daughter — it’s incomprehensible. A wife and mother suffering a double loss. A family watching the sun set on their universe. The world is mourning a legend. It’s unbearable. All we can do is pray.

Guy Torry Reacts To The Death Of Kobe Bryant  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Videos
Latest
Array
Erika Alexander Claps Back David Schwimmer Over “Black…
 2 hours ago
01.29.20
Deborah Cox Releases Video For New Single ‘Easy…
 3 hours ago
01.29.20
Tyler Perry Tops The Ebony Power 100 List…
 4 hours ago
01.29.20
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Reality Hour:…
 5 hours ago
01.29.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close