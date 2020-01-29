CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Free At Last: Mendeecees Finally Released From Jail, Returns To Yandy And Kids

Mendeecees & Yandy Smith

Source: J. Countess / Contributor / Getty

via Bossip

According to The Shade Room, Love & Hip Hop: New York star Mendeecees Harris “has officially been released from prison into the arms of his wife Yandy Smith, and is returning home to his family.”

Mendeecees’ release comes months earlier than expected. Last year, the father was slated to be released in November of 2020. The 41-year-old was initially incarcerated in Pennsylvania and has already served 4 years on drug-related charges.

In a recent episode of “Love & Hip Hop: New York”, wife Yandy revealed that Mendeecees’ lawyer worked it out for him to come home “any day’ as his papers were being processed.

Welcome back, player! Are you interested in seeing Mendeecees back on tv?

Happily Ever After: Safaree & Erica Mena Tie The Knot In A Wedding Ceremony Fit For Royalty

19 photos Launch gallery

Happily Ever After: Safaree & Erica Mena Tie The Knot In A Wedding Ceremony Fit For Royalty

Continue reading Happily Ever After: Safaree & Erica Mena Tie The Knot In A Wedding Ceremony Fit For Royalty

Happily Ever After: Safaree & Erica Mena Tie The Knot In A Wedding Ceremony Fit For Royalty

[caption id="attachment_3070518" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Steven Ferdman / Getty[/caption] Erica Mena walked into the wedding venue of her dreams on last night’s episode of Love & Hip Hop — a castle in New Jersey. Cameras capture the royal event, but not even that does the lavish ceremony justice. It was the wedding every girl who fancies themselves a princess’ dreams of. A pregnant Mena dazzled in custom Ryan and Walter wedding gown. She was styled by bridal stylist Selina Howard. Safaree looked debonair in an all white tuxedo with embroidery on his tuxedo jacket, complimented by his groomsmen who all wore black. His sister was his best man and she donned a gorgeous red suit to match Mena’s bridal party, who all stunned in red. Roses adorned the alter where the reality TV couple said “I Do.” Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join! The floral arrangements were designed by the NYC flower project. The entire wedding was planned by Elle Audrey New York. Keep scrolling for all the images from the royal wedding…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Free At Last: Mendeecees Finally Released From Jail, Returns To Yandy And Kids  was originally published on 92q.com

Videos
Latest
20 items
Why Is Pastor Troy So Steam Pressed About…
 1 hour ago
01.29.20
Array
Erika Alexander Claps Back David Schwimmer Over “Black…
 3 hours ago
01.29.20
#SayHerName: ‘Champion of Black Women’s Health’ Found Dead,…
 3 hours ago
01.29.20
Deborah Cox Releases Video For New Single ‘Easy…
 4 hours ago
01.29.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close