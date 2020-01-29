Free At Last: Mendeecees Finally Released From Jail, Returns To Yandy And Kids

via Bossip

According to The Shade Room, Love & Hip Hop: New York star Mendeecees Harris “has officially been released from prison into the arms of his wife Yandy Smith, and is returning home to his family.”

Mendeecees’ release comes months earlier than expected. Last year, the father was slated to be released in November of 2020. The 41-year-old was initially incarcerated in Pennsylvania and has already served 4 years on drug-related charges.

In a recent episode of “Love & Hip Hop: New York”, wife Yandy revealed that Mendeecees’ lawyer worked it out for him to come home “any day’ as his papers were being processed.

When Mendeecees gets home will Yandy have the picture perfect family she dreamed of? 💕👨‍👩‍👧#LHHNY is all new TONIGHT at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/liLDjr7VEk — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) January 13, 2020

Welcome back, player! Are you interested in seeing Mendeecees back on tv?

