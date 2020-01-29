Enjoy Eating at Popeyes? Now You Can Dress Like You Work There!

On the heels of the Beyonce’s successful launch of her Ivy Park x Adidas clothing line, Popeyes Chicken has decided to capitalize on the fashion bandwagon considering how much the outfits resemble the popular fast-food place.

According to CNBC, Wednesday, the restaurant chain that went viral last year after it’s chicken sandwich sold out nationwide, announced it’s latest marketing ploy: a limited-edition clothing line that mocks all the buzz around Beyonce’s launch.

Love that look? It’s our uniform. Has been for a while. And now you can buy it. https://t.co/0ufWo7yLTz #LoveThatLookFromPopeyes pic.twitter.com/eXHA3Rjswi — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) January 29, 2020

It is no surprise that Popeyes has already created a buzz for its latest move:

Given Popeyes’ penchant for keeping its ear to the ground when it comes to social media trends, it should come as no surprise that they sprang into action once this theory started gaining traction. Just two weeks later their work uniforms are being featured in That Look from Popeyes clothing collection and will be available while supplies last.

The people who are in the picture actually work for the restaurant, and sales for the new clothing line will be donated to the Popeyes Foundation.

So if you want to get “that look,” you might have to wait. It’s sold out at the moment!

