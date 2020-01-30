CLOSE
‘Girl Dad’ Goes Viral On Social Media After Sports Anchor Shares Heartfelt Story Of Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant may forever be remembered as a basketball legend, but to his daughters and others that knew him, he was also a “girl dad.”

As many around the world continue to mourn the loss of the basketball star and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, the term, “girl dad” became the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter and nearly 94,000 posts tagged by the same name were shared on Instagram.

The trend began when ESPN’s Elle Duncan, shared a memory of Bryant while she anchored “SportsCenter” on Monday night.

Kobe Bryant has been ruling the court for so long that it’s hard to believe the NBA legend just left his thirties today. Yep, Black Mamba is 40 years old. The Philadelphia native made history playing for the Los Angeles Lakers from 1996 to 2016 and led his team to five NBA championships. He is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist and an Oscar winner. Bryant is not only sports history but he is American history. He has also been dropping knowledge for more than 20 years. Check out these powerful quotes from the Black Mamba.

Girl Dad story on GMA

‘Girl Dad’ Goes Viral On Social Media After Sports Anchor Shares Heartfelt Story Of Kobe Bryant  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

