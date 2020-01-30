CLOSE
Darius Paulk At St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital

27th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Show

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty

Singer Darius Paulk spent the weekend at St Jude’s Children Hospital in Memphis Tennessee.

“My weekend with St Jude’s was nothing short of phenomenal, ” Paulk says. “Having the opportunity to visit the hospital, learn how important St Jude’s is to so many people in our country and abroad, and to interact with those beautiful, resilient children has inspired me in ways that I’m still wrestling to articulate. I’ve come home with an overwhelming desire to help to be a solution, just like Danny Thomas [who founded St Jude’s in 1962].

Darius Paulk At St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

