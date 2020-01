via BlackAmericaWeb/Brandon Caldwell:

Remember the teen who was told that he couldn’t participate in his high school graduation because of his hairstyle??

DeAndre Arnold’s story made national headlines and talks show host Ellen DeGeneres and Alicia Keys has a surprise for the young man.

The gave him a check for $20,000.

CLICK HERE to read story

Deandre Arnold Gifted $20,000 From Ellen & Alicia Keys In Wake Of Hair Controversy was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Posted By Ed Powell Posted 11 hours ago

Also On 93.1 WZAK: