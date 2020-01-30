Reports say that the average person wakes up at 7AM. Listen to Eva Marcille explain what a difference waking up just a few hours earlier makes in your life below!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Eva’s Corner: Why The Early Bird Really Gets The Worm was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Posted By Rickey Smiley Morning Show Posted 4 hours ago

Also On 93.1 WZAK: