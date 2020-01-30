CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Spirit Airlines Now Offering Services from Hopkins Airport to Cancun, Mexico

Woman on Spirit Airlines flight: Passenger put hand in my pants while I slept

Source: Sun Sentinel / Getty

Spirit Airlines just celebrated five years of service at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

When Spirit started service in Cleveland, it offered non-stop flights to Orlando, Tampa and Fort Myers. It later expanded to Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Detroit, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach and New Orleans.

Spirit also announced additional services and increased flights, not only to the cities mentioned, but also a new city – Cancun, Mexico.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of JIM WATSON and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Sun Sentinel and Getty Images

Airport Life
0 photos

Videos
Latest
Yandy Smith-Harris Gives Us Cruella de Vil Fur…
 2 hours ago
01.30.20
12 items
Ciara’s Best Maternity Style: Singer Announces She Pregnant…
 4 hours ago
01.30.20
Swizz Beatz Gifts Alicia Keys Her Own Tea…
 4 hours ago
01.30.20
Build Presents Ari Shaffir Discussing The Film "Ari Shaffir: Double Negative"
God Don’t Like Ugly: Comedian Ari Shaffir Jokes…
 5 hours ago
01.30.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close