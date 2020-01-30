LOCAL NEWS: Spirit Airlines Now Offering Services from Hopkins Airport to Cancun, Mexico

Spirit Airlines just celebrated five years of service at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

When Spirit started service in Cleveland, it offered non-stop flights to Orlando, Tampa and Fort Myers. It later expanded to Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Detroit, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach and New Orleans.

Spirit also announced additional services and increased flights, not only to the cities mentioned, but also a new city – Cancun, Mexico.

