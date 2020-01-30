CLOSE
Swizz Beatz Gifts Alicia Keys Her Own Tea Company

Alicia Keys celebrated her 39th birthday Saturday Jan. 25th with family and friends.

Among those people was of course her husband of 10 years Swizz Beatz.

Swizz gifted his wife her very own Tea Company name ‘Alicia Teas’. The tea products are already partnered up with a major company…Starbucks. Thats right Alicia Teas will soon be sold in Starbucks across the world.

Swizz has definitely made the gift game harder for men out there.

