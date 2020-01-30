50 Cent Goes After Oprah for Not Addressing MSNBC’s “N-Word” Anchor

50 Cent really does not like Oprah Winfrey at all, and seems to have it in for the talk show host-turned-mogul.

After calling her out on that Russell Simmons documentary she later pulled out of, 50 once again took Oprah to task. This time, it was regarding MSNBC anchor Alison Morris, who is accused of using the “n-word” when reporting on NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash.

When it came to the Big “O,” 50 didn’t hold back, according to EURweb:

“This is the woman who said that about kobe in my last post🤦‍♂️where the fuck is @oprah when this kind a s##t happens? i know me too is the movement but what the f##k,” 50 Cent posted after watching the clip.

50 feels that Oprah should not be silent when it comes to issues the ones involving Morris. Her failure to respond is upsetting to the Hip-Hop star and television producer.

As for Morris, there has now been a petition on Change.org calling for her to lose her television job.

