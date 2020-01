When women want to have sex but won’t say it they do some pretty interesting things. Sometimes women will joke about just being friends, which seems like it defeats the point, but they do it. They may also just randomly sit on your lap at a weird time. Yep, ladies are weird. Listen to the audio for the full list.

D.L.’s Top 10 Hilarious Things Women Do When They Want To Sleep With You was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Posted By Jamai Harris Posted 5 hours ago

