If your a Hummer fan or always wanted to see GM make a H4 then get excited.

GM has confirmed that they are going to bring back the Hummer name.

The truck will be all electric and is said to be most powerful truck GM has made.

Be on the lookout during the Super Game for ‘GM Hummer EV’

Source: techcrunch

GM Bringing Back Hummer was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Posted By Karen Vaughn Posted 22 hours ago

