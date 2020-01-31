CLOSE
Barbie Drops a New ‘Diverse’ Doll Line!!

The Barbie brand is expanding and they are definitely being more inclusive of everyone. Barbie unveiled it’s new diverse collection, which includes a doll with a darker skin tone, a doll with vitiligo and a doll who is suffering with hair loss.

The SVP and GM of Barbie & Dolls at Mattel, Lisa McKnight, said in a statement, “We are proud that Barbie is the most diverse doll line on the market that continues to evolve to better reflect the world girls see around them. Our commitment to better reflect the world drives a powerful conversation, and we know our efforts are resonating with eight consecutive quarters of growth and the Fashionistas category up double digits in 2019.”

This is so cool! Kudos to Mattel. What do you think?

 

 

Barbie Drops a New ‘Diverse’ Doll Line!!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

