[Must Watch] Diddy Reacts To What He Thought Was A Ivy Park Box From Beyonce

Everybody is sitting at their front doors hoping that they will receive Beyonce’s Ivy Park Collection Box including Diddy.

Beyonce dropped her Ivy Park clothing collection a few weeks ago and is already sold out. She has been sending her clothing to her celebrity friends except one

When I tell y’all I’m SCREAMING @ Diddy doing an #IvyParkXAdidas unboxing just for it to be for his girls 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5inthVF1el — Who is you, Chiron? (@NotLaja) January 30, 2020

