Ma$e Calls Out Diddy Over Shady Business Practices: “This Is Not Black Excellence At All”

When he took the stage over the weekend to call out the Grammys, Diddy made headlines for calling out the Grammys on their disrespect of black artists. That same night, Ma$e took the stage to not only help pay tribute to Diddy and the legacy of Bad Boy Records but also perform Bad Boy classics such as “Feel So Good” and more.

Well, after Meek Mill made a statement saying that black boys were in “slave contracts” in the record industry on Twitter, Ma$e made sure to address his own situation – and how he offered Diddy $2M to buy his publishing back.

“U still got my publishing from 24 years ago in which u gave me $20k. Which makes me never want to work w/ u as any artist wouldn’t after u know someone is robbing you & tarnishing your name when u don’t want to comply w/ his horrendous business model,” Ma$e wrote.

He added, “However, people would always ask what’s up w/ Mase? So I would be forced to still perform to not look crazy when I was getting peanuts and the robbery would continue. So many great moments and people lives in music were lost. But again, I rode with u in the face of death without flinching & u still wouldn’t do right. I never said anything because I wanted to wait until I was financially great so I can ensured that I was addressing this from a pure place and not out of spite. To add insult, u keep screaming black excellence and love but I know love isn’t free.”

The post continued, “So I offered u 2m in cash just a few days ago to sell me back my publishing(as his biggest artist alive) that always show u respect for u giving me an opportunity at 19 yrs old. Your response was if I can match what the EUROPEAN GUY OFFER him that would be the only way I can get it back. Or else I can wait until I’m 50 years old and it will revert back to me from when I was 19 years old. You bought it for about 20k & I offered you 2m in cash. This is not black excellence at all. When our own race is enslaving us.”

Damn! Read Ma$e’ full comments below. Do you agree with him? Cause the history of record deals in the ’90s is almost like a skeleton graveyard of artists. Just earlier this week Kelis made accusations that she’s barely received anything from her first two albums when she was signed to Pharrell & Stark Trak. “I was told we were going to split the whole thing 33/33/33, which we didn’t do,” she told The Guardian. She understood the deal, however, assuming that all parties were acting in good faith.

“Their argument is: ‘Well, you signed it.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I signed what I was told, and I was too young and too stupid to double-check it,” she said.

Ma$e Calls Out Diddy Over Shady Business Practices: “This Is Not Black Excellence At All” was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Posted By Brandon Caldwell Posted 17 hours ago

