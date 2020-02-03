CLOSE
Miami University: Students Test Negative for Coronavirus!

This is great news! Those two students from Miami University that were tested for the coronavirus can breath a sigh of relief. The test results are negative!

According to NBC4i.com, the director of the Ohio Department of Health, Dr. Amy Acton said, “While we are pleased to announce these results are negative, we continue to remain vigilant. We are working closely with our local health departments and health care providers and will keep you apprised of this ever-changing situation,” said Acton. “It’s also important to remember that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the risk of the general U.S. population contracting the novel coronavirus is low.”

The two students, who had recently traveled to China, are out of quarantine. In the state of Ohio, there are currently no confirmed cases nor investigations of the coronavirus. For more info, click here.

 

 

Miami University: Students Test Negative for Coronavirus!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

