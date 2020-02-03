CLOSE
Peter Gunz is the New Host of ‘Cheaters’?

There May Be a New Host for the show Cheaters!!!

2011 Reality Rocks Expo - Day 1

Source: Chelsea Lauren / Getty

Say what now? Wayment, if it’s true, then this kind of makes a lot of sense since Peter Gunz is known to be a habitual, serial cheater. Peter Gunz, real name Peter Panky, posted to his social media that he has a new gig. He is allegedly the new host of the show that notoriously features unfaithful people, Cheaters!

According to HipHopWired.com, if this is true, Gunz would be following in the footsteps of Tommy Habeeb, Joey Greco, and Clark James Gable. There is no mention of the announcement on the social media channels of Cheaters. Based on all of the infidelity that Peter Gunz has shown us on Love & Hip Hop: NY, we know he is fully capable of holding down this type of gig.

There is no word of a start date. Would you watch? What do you think?

 

 

Peter Gunz is the New Host of 'Cheaters'?

