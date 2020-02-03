Azealia Banks Turns to GoFundMe to Raise Money For a Lawsuit Against Russell Crowe

After alleging that actor Russell Crowe had “tossed” her out of his hotel room, spit on her, and called her an “offensive” name almost four years ago, rapper Azealia Banks wants to finally take him to court, but needs some financial support.

She has launched a GoFundMe page to raise money, so she can properly sue him.

We are not kidding, and here is HipHopWired with more on this bizarre scenario:

As she writes on the GoFundMe page, Banks wants to make Crowe pay for his actions by donating to charity and we’re still trying to see the connection here. “Russell Crowe spit on me at a party in 2016 and denied it, had a group of people gaslight me causing irreparable damage to my acting career and my reputation as well as loads of emotional damage. Whatever money comes of this will be donated to ocean clean up charities,” Banks wrote in the opening statement of her fundraiser ask.

Banks adds that “women of color, especially Black women” have been treated extremely poor by powerful and famous men in Hollywood like Crowe, though Page Six indicates she plans to use the lawsuit and that GoFundMe page to “use those donations to give back to ny foster children in the city” as she mentioned in her Instagram story.

When the Banks’ fundraising page was active, she was actually raising $2,068 of her $100,000 goal. However, the page later changed to this:

Campaign Not Found We’re sorry, but that campaign cannot be found. Please check the link URL and try again.

It might be safe to say that GoFundMe might have sent Miss Banks a message.

