Chance The Rapper To Perform At RodeoHouston 2020

Chance joins Lizzo and Marshmello as Friday performers for RodeoHouston 2020

Chance The Rapper

Source: ChanceRaps.com / Live Nation

And the RodeoHouston lineup is complete.

At Yates High School, Chance The Rapper was announced as the final Friday announcement for RodeoHouston’s 2020 concert season. He joins previously announced acts Lizzo and Marshmello on the bill, joining artists such as KhalidBecky GGwen Stefani and more.

We should have known Chance was in town for a reason as he was asking folks on Twitter what was the best food spots to hit in Houston.

With the lineup all set, time to get your passes and funnel cake and barbecue cook-off attire ready! The concerts begin on Tuesday, March 3.

Chance The Rapper To Perform At RodeoHouston 2020  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

