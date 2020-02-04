CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Franklin Graham Slams Halftime Show with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Pepsi Halftime Show

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

A lot of people had something to say about that Halftime Show with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira that aired during the Super Bowl this past Sunday night, Feb. 2, on Fox.

While many were raving over the performances and diversity, there also lots slamming the outfits and “sexualization” of the program.

Among those who didn’t like halftime was Evangelist Franklin Graham, son of the late Billy Graham.

Franklin took to his Facebook page to share his disapproval, not only of this year’s festivities, but also of the NFL, but also of its sponsor, Pepsi.

From EURweb:

Graham said the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show “was showing young girls that sexual exploitation of women is okay.”

“I don’t expect the world to act like the church, but our country has had a sense of moral decency on prime time television in order to protect children. We see that disappearing before our eyes,” he said about the halftime show.

Graham and others felt that halftime was not “family-friendly.”

Should next year’s act be more attractive to fans and viewers of ALL ages?

Here is Lopez and Shakira in action in case you missed it:

Also, here is Franklin’s post in full:

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Icon Sportswire and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube, the NFL, and EURweb

Post Courtesy of Facebook and EURweb

Jennifer Lopez To Allegedly Headline Grammys Motown Tribute, Twitter Says J To The Hell No
25 photos

Videos
Latest
NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Pepsi Halftime Show
Franklin Graham Slams Halftime Show with Jennifer Lopez…
 2 hours ago
02.04.20
2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards
Wendy Williams Slams Beyonce and Jay Z for…
 2 hours ago
02.04.20
Cute girl at the Ball Pool
Discovery Zone is Making a Comeback in Cincinnati!!
 3 hours ago
02.04.20
Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
Maxwell ‘Bunchie’ Young Is The Super Bowl Commercial…
 5 hours ago
02.04.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close