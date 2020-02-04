Franklin Graham Slams Halftime Show with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

A lot of people had something to say about that Halftime Show with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira that aired during the Super Bowl this past Sunday night, Feb. 2, on Fox.

While many were raving over the performances and diversity, there also lots slamming the outfits and “sexualization” of the program.

Among those who didn’t like halftime was Evangelist Franklin Graham, son of the late Billy Graham.

Franklin took to his Facebook page to share his disapproval, not only of this year’s festivities, but also of the NFL, but also of its sponsor, Pepsi.

Graham said the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show “was showing young girls that sexual exploitation of women is okay.” “I don’t expect the world to act like the church, but our country has had a sense of moral decency on prime time television in order to protect children. We see that disappearing before our eyes,” he said about the halftime show.

Graham and others felt that halftime was not “family-friendly.”

Should next year’s act be more attractive to fans and viewers of ALL ages?

Here is Lopez and Shakira in action in case you missed it:

Also, here is Franklin’s post in full:

