People That Deserve To Honored: The First Black Man To Ever Ask His Coworker To Borrow $20 [VIDEO]

In today’s news you can’t use, Special K recognizes Walt Goggins, the first brother to ever ask a coworker to “let me hold $20 til Friday. Back in the day, Walt didn’t return the money on Friday and on that next Monday, he was first person to get smacked for not having the $20. 

SEE ALSO: News You Can't Use With Special K: What Do Politicians Have In Common With Gary With Da Tea?

SEE ALSO: News You Can't Use with Special K: Funeral Home Motto Reads "You Kill Em, We Chill Em"

