CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony Gets Stuck In Ice Cream Truck [VIDEO]

Black Tony’s got excuses for days. Today, he missed work because he got stuck in an ice cream truck. He wanted to bring the team some sweet treats, but as Rickey pointed out, nobody wants ice cream that early in this morning! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD BACK TO RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Tony Gets Stuck In Ice Cream Truck [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Pepsi Halftime Show
Franklin Graham Slams Halftime Show with Jennifer Lopez…
 2 hours ago
02.04.20
2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards
Wendy Williams Slams Beyonce and Jay Z for…
 2 hours ago
02.04.20
Cute girl at the Ball Pool
Discovery Zone is Making a Comeback in Cincinnati!!
 3 hours ago
02.04.20
Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
Maxwell ‘Bunchie’ Young Is The Super Bowl Commercial…
 5 hours ago
02.04.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close